DSEJ assures to take up regularization demand of Contractual Lecturers

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: On 127th consecutive day of their ongoing hunger strike, the agitating Contractual Lecturers today held a protest demonstration in front of the Directorate of School Education for highlighting their grievance and demand.
After a brief protest, the Director School Education, S Ravinder Singh invited the agitating Contractual Lecturers for a meeting and held detailed discussion over their demand.
After the meeting, Director assured to take up their issue with the Commissioner Secretary School Education for positive consideration.
These Contractual Lecturers are demanding their regularization as per the Civil Services Special Provision Act 2010, a policy framed for the regularization of all the Ad-hoc/ Contractual/ Consolidated employees after rendering seven years of services.
Earlier in the morning, the agitating Contractual Lecturers had minor clash with Police near Press Club when they were proceeding from Exhibition Ground towards the Directorate of School Education.
Police did not allow the protesters to move further following which the agitating Contractual Lecturers staged a strong protest demonstration there. They raised slogans in support of their demand and against the State Government.
Later, the Contractual Lecturers managed to reach near the Directorate of School Education where a brief protest demonstration was held.
This morning, Jabbar Bhat, Shamas- ud- Din, Reva Rani and Nazia Kouser began their chain hunger strike, which entered into 127th consecutive day on Tuesday.

