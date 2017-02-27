Dr Sushil calls for adopting healthy food choices

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Adding new strides into the field of preventive cardiology, Dr. Sushil Sharma (HoD Cardiology GMCH Jammu) today held a day long camp in Mohalla Sachkhand, Gole Gujral area, wherein about 250 patients were screened and advised for various health ailments.

During the camp, Dr. Sushil and his team observed that much of the rise in cardiovascular diseases is due to the wrong choices of food that are generally preferred.

He elaborated that food is directly involved in many of the risk factors for coronary heart disease. Paying attention to what one eats is one of the most important preventative measures one can take. “Saturated and trans-fats increase blood cholesterol and heart attack rates. Many overweight and obese people have diets high in fat, particularly saturated fat. A person who carries the bulk of their body fat around their stomach is at greater risk of heart disease than someone whose body fat tends to settle around their bottom, hips and thighs (a ‘pear’ shaped body)”, he added.

Dr Sushil, however, maintained that no doubt Cholesterol is a fat that is crucial to many metabolic functions and is an essential part of all the body’s cell membranes. Saturated and trans fats in the diet tends to increase LDL cholesterol in the blood which is commonly known as bad cholesterol in contradistinction with the HDL which is Good Cholesterol. “Common sources of saturated fats include animal products (butter, meat fat and lamb, chicken skin and full cream dairy foods), and processed foods like pastries and biscuits. Trans fatty acids also occur naturally in some meats, butter and dairy products which are not heart friendly,” he added.

Others, who were instrumental in this human endeavour, include Dr. Dhaneshwar Kapoor, Dr. Anitipal singh, Dr. Chakshu Mahajan and volunteers namely Kashmiri Lal, Kamal Kishore, Vikas Sabharwal, Ankush Kohli, Balwan Rathore, Suresh Sharma, Tejinder Pal Singh Raj Kumar, Rajinder Singh and Vikas Kumar.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With