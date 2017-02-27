Breaking News:

Posted on 27/02/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Dr Sushil calls for adopting healthy food choices

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Adding new strides into the field of preventive cardiology, Dr. Sushil Sharma (HoD Cardiology GMCH Jammu) today held a day long camp in Mohalla Sachkhand, Gole Gujral area, wherein about 250 patients were screened and advised for various health ailments.
During the camp, Dr. Sushil and his team observed that much of the rise in cardiovascular diseases is due to the wrong choices of food that are generally preferred.
He elaborated that food is directly involved in many of the risk factors for coronary heart disease. Paying attention to what one eats is one of the most important preventative measures one can take. “Saturated and trans-fats increase blood cholesterol and heart attack rates. Many overweight and obese people have diets high in fat, particularly saturated fat. A person who carries the bulk of their body fat around their stomach  is at greater risk of heart disease than someone whose body fat tends to settle around their bottom, hips and thighs (a ‘pear’ shaped body)”, he added.
Dr Sushil, however, maintained that no doubt Cholesterol is a fat that is crucial to many metabolic functions and is an essential part of all the body’s cell membranes. Saturated and trans fats in the diet tends to increase LDL cholesterol in the blood which is commonly known as bad cholesterol in contradistinction with the HDL which is Good Cholesterol. “Common sources of saturated fats include animal products (butter, meat fat and lamb, chicken skin and full cream dairy foods), and processed foods like pastries and biscuits. Trans fatty acids also occur naturally in some meats, butter and dairy products which are not heart friendly,” he added.
Others, who were instrumental in this human endeavour, include Dr. Dhaneshwar Kapoor, Dr. Anitipal singh, Dr. Chakshu Mahajan and volunteers namely Kashmiri Lal, Kamal Kishore, Vikas Sabharwal, Ankush Kohli, Balwan Rathore, Suresh Sharma, Tejinder Pal Singh  Raj Kumar, Rajinder Singh and Vikas Kumar.

  • Thomas Baird

    Please, please ignore the out-of-date advice to eat less saturated fat!

    Saturated fat does NOT cause heart disease. Refined carbohydrates and sugar do.

    The Sugar Industry bribed scientists at Harvard University in the 1960s to produce fake studies wrongly linking saturated fat with heart disease at a time when high-quality studies increasingly showed sugar as the real villain.

    Human breast milk contains 60-70 per cent saturated fat, and the human brain the same amount. Furthermore, saturated fat in food strongly discourages overeating by promoting satiety and is responsible for much of foods flavour – without which vast amounts of sugar must be added to food! We were told to eat margarine. Eww, margarine is a petrochemical sludge made from highly refined, toxic solvent-extracted ‘vegetable oils’ which is an extremely unappetising GREY colour before it’s dyed yellow.

    Full-fat dairy has been shown by numerous recent high-quality studies to protect against diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

    Cutting saturated fat from the diet has caused widespread epidemics of diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

    look at the French Paradox: France and the Inuit populations eat a diet rich in saturated fat yet suffer only around a third of the heart disease of those in Britain whose diet is comparatively much lower in saturates.

    Consumers are thankfully wising up and switching back to natural, healthful foods including butter, eggs, red meat and whole milk.

