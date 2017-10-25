Decisive leadership at Centre to find a solution to J&K: DyCM

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh, today said that there is decisive leadership at the Centre and given the mandate and personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a solution can be found to Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Speaking to reporters on statement of former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah that nothing can be achieved through these talks, Singh said “there is decisive leadership at Centre which can find solution to Jammu and Kashmir issue.

“Also, I want to say as Farooq Abdullah had said that talks were held in past as well but nothing was achieved. But one thing I want to say through your medium that in Centre, there is a decisive leadership. The common man believes that solution can come out, given the mandate and personality which Narendra Modi has. And our Home Minister has said that we will find a solution, so our leadership can find a solution”, said Deputy CM.

Singh said that those who are aggrieved should come forward with open mind. “See, as I said, the talks would happen with open mind and all people should come forward. Whether, they are mainstream parties or separatists. They should come and put forward their view point. Those people who feel aggrieved and have some issues, should also come forward with positive mind”, he said.

Deputy CM regarded the Centre’s sustained dialogue as a step in right direction. “It is a very right step in right direction. Almost all the people in Kashmir valley barring few have welcomed this initiative of the Central Government because this is the time when process should have been started and it has started now”, he said.

Singh said it is right opportunity as the person who has been appointed as Interlocutor is widely acclaimed person. “The person who has been appointed now is widely acclaimed. I am told he was active in North East also where there was trouble. So I shall suggest that it is a right opportunity for everybody because last time when Parliamentary delegation came over here and some of the people, especially the Huriyat people, they refused to meet them”, he said.

The Deputy CM said that those people who want development and welfare of the State should come forward. “But this is the right time as the Prime Minister had said on the occasion of Independence Day from the Red Fort that ‘Goli se nai, Gali se nai, Galay laga kay hoga’, so for hugging this is the right direction and we should come forward and all those people who want peace, who want development, who are for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, they should come forward”, he said.

Singh said that in the Agenda of Alliance, the PDP-BJP Government had made it clear that they would create environment for holding meaningful talks.”Indeed, as our Home Minister has said that all stakeholders can come and our Agenda of Alliance, on whose basis our Government was formed, we have made clear that Jammu and Kashmir Government will try to create an environment in which talks can happen because talks are only solution. If there are grievances then they should be placed on table with open mind and there are no pre-conditions. So talks should be held and what would happen would be decided later”, he said.

The Deputy CM said that even the separatist leaders who are in NIA custody can be consulted. “Actually we must not link the both the things because NIA is an autonomous body. It has its mandate and NIA has found certain acts which are not as per the law. So, NIA is taking its action. As far as dialogue is concerned, if it is felt that those people, even if they are behind the bars, they can be consulted. No problem for that because it is happening. It happens everywhere. But we should not link with both the things because NIA is having its own mandate and under law, it is working”, he said.

Singh said that the Interlocutor has been given free hand. “See, as of now, this thing has not come. As of now, the Interlocutor would come, he will frame his programme on whom to talk and how to talk. He has been given free hand”, he said.

