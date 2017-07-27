sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Cop shot dead, militants flee from cordon

Posted on 27/07/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, July 26:   Militants today shot dead a cop from Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Yaripora area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir.
Militants fired upon the cop identified as Gowhar Ahmad Tantray son of Nazir Ahmad Tantray of Kujjar village of Kulgam when he was on way to home  on bike from nearby Shopian district today.
Reports said that at least three militants appeared at Kanjikulla and stopped him. They fired at him and he died on the spot. The militants fled from the spot leaving him in a pool of blood.
A police party from Kulgam immediately reached the spot and recovered the body of the cop. Senior officers of the police and security forces rushed to the area  and a massive man hunt has been launched against the militants responsible for the killing of the cop. However, no one was detained so far.
Tantray who has served in the SOG for several years was presently on guard duty at Padpawan in Shopian for residential quarters of Police. He was on leave since July 24 and had gone to Shopian and was returning home when militants intercepted him.
In the meantime, acting on specific information about the presence of at least three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a joint team of Army and SOG cordoned off Lonepora in Mattan this afternoon in Anantnag district. Militants hiding in the village exchanged fire with security forces briefly and managed to escape from the spot. House to house searches were conducted in the village and the internet services including 2G, 3G and 4G were suspended in Anantnag during the operation as a precautionary measure but were later restored.
In the evening, after getting inputs that the militants are hiding in a nearby village Krungsoo, 3 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of Army and SOG Anantnag launched searches in the area.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in kashmir news, Todays story. Bookmark the permalink.
  • Romesh Khardori

    Those who shoot and kill policemen in J&K must be traced and brought to speedy justice. Where are those who throng graveyards of terrorists during their burials ? Where are separatists who cry foul at every step? Kashmir’s own children are killed by people who have no faith, no morality and no grace. Time for all to wake up before you lose your children one by one.

Scroll to Top