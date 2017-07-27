Cop shot dead, militants flee from cordon

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 26: Militants today shot dead a cop from Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Yaripora area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

Militants fired upon the cop identified as Gowhar Ahmad Tantray son of Nazir Ahmad Tantray of Kujjar village of Kulgam when he was on way to home on bike from nearby Shopian district today.

Reports said that at least three militants appeared at Kanjikulla and stopped him. They fired at him and he died on the spot. The militants fled from the spot leaving him in a pool of blood.

A police party from Kulgam immediately reached the spot and recovered the body of the cop. Senior officers of the police and security forces rushed to the area and a massive man hunt has been launched against the militants responsible for the killing of the cop. However, no one was detained so far.

Tantray who has served in the SOG for several years was presently on guard duty at Padpawan in Shopian for residential quarters of Police. He was on leave since July 24 and had gone to Shopian and was returning home when militants intercepted him.

In the meantime, acting on specific information about the presence of at least three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a joint team of Army and SOG cordoned off Lonepora in Mattan this afternoon in Anantnag district. Militants hiding in the village exchanged fire with security forces briefly and managed to escape from the spot. House to house searches were conducted in the village and the internet services including 2G, 3G and 4G were suspended in Anantnag during the operation as a precautionary measure but were later restored.

In the evening, after getting inputs that the militants are hiding in a nearby village Krungsoo, 3 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of Army and SOG Anantnag launched searches in the area.

