China’s double speak

Jihadi terror is almost a global phenomenon. It rose with Iran’s Islamic revolution started by late Ayatollah Khumeini. What we have today in the developed part of the world and also in some of the developing countries is not the Islamic Revolution of Iran but the Wahhabi revolution sponsored by a number of Sunni Islamic States led by Saudi Arab’s funding and Pakistani muscle. The strange thing about this terrorism is that despite all developed countries in the west and the US included, all have experienced what havoc terror has wrought, they have failed to build consensus on how to fight the menace internationally. Their policy towards the prevalent Theo-fascism is neither defined nor clear. It is only India under Narendra Modi that has been calling international fraternity to understand the impact and consequences of terrorism on the political philosophy of democracy. It is not that the world powers are not understanding the magnitude of the threat but they are trying to politicize it because of oil interests..Gulf countries particularly Saudi Arabia and Iran are using oil as an instrument to blackmail international community.

China is a classical example of double speaks on terrorism. She has confronted the Sunni Wahhabi upsurge among the Uighurs. She has suppressed the upsurge by using brute force. She has imposed restrictions on Uighur Muslims on keeping fast, on building mosques, on observing big Friday congregations and many other things just because she wants to deal with the jihadi terror and those who promote it. At one point of time, China issued strict warning to Pakistan to ensure that Pakistani terrorist organizations did not encourage and assist Uighur jihadis in receiving training in arms in Pakistan.

But it is the same China who has been stonewalling the effort of the US and UK at the Security Council to designate Azhar, the brain behind Mumbai carnage, as terrorist. This is despite the fact that India has given more than sufficient proof to the international community about Azhar’s involvement in that carnage. More astonishing is that the organization which Azhar is heading namely Jaish e Mohammad has already been designated by the UN as a terrorist organization. What more proof is needed to tell China that Azhar is a terrorist? China has adopted double speak on this issue. It is so only because China leaves no stone unturned to support Pakistan, its “all weather ally”, on global level in a matter in which India’s interests are challenged by Pakistan. This speaks of the nature of relations between a super power and its client state in a new form.

