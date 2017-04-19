Breaking News:

Beacon culture should have gone long ago: PM

Posted on 19/04/2017
NEW DELHI: Every Indian is a VIP and the culture of beacon should have gone long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said tonight, hours after deciding to bar their use by the VVIPs, including the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers.

“..These symbols are out of touch with the spirit of new India,” Modi said.

He was responding to a tweet by a follower who described as “historic” the decision to prohibit all vehicles, except emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire brigade, from using the beacon lights from May 1.

The vehicles with beacon lights, which are seen as a symbol of VIP culture, “have no place in a democratic country”, the Government said after the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

“It should have gone long ago. Glad that today a strong beginning has been made,” Prime Minister said in response to another tweet.

“Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP,” he added. (AGENCIES)

 

  • Dr. K G Karmakar

    A good start and long overdue. In a Democratic Republic all these lal-battis on the door and on the car should have been stopped in 1947 when the British left.But the brown Sahibs who were left behind were worse and that VIP culture got out of hand! The worst are the IAS and the SC/HC Judges. But what about other perks and privileges. A government official has to wait 20 years before being eligible for pension but MPs / MLAs qualify in just 5 years! Is this fair? Why should a President get a Bungalow when he retires. The pomp and privileges a President enjoys is enough for many lifetimes for any common citizen. Is there any need to give him life-long, a free Government Bungalow? Why? What extraordinary duty have they done to deserve this? There are many such inequitable situations which should not be allowed in a country where all citizens are equal. Or are some citizens more equal than others?

