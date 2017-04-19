Beacon culture should have gone long ago: PM

NEW DELHI: Every Indian is a VIP and the culture of beacon should have gone long ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said tonight, hours after deciding to bar their use by the VVIPs, including the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers.

“..These symbols are out of touch with the spirit of new India,” Modi said.

He was responding to a tweet by a follower who described as “historic” the decision to prohibit all vehicles, except emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire brigade, from using the beacon lights from May 1.

The vehicles with beacon lights, which are seen as a symbol of VIP culture, “have no place in a democratic country”, the Government said after the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

“It should have gone long ago. Glad that today a strong beginning has been made,” Prime Minister said in response to another tweet.

“Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP,” he added. (AGENCIES)

