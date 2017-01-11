Announce special package for Jammu city in budget: Dimple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 10: Sunil Dimple, president, Jammu West Assembly Movement has appealed State’s Finance Minister Hasib Drabu to announce special package for Jammu city in the Budget.

Addressing the meeting, Dimple, president announced to start Jan Andolan from 13 January to put pressure to make the “Jammu smart city” and for opening of the Jammu AIIMS.

All the working committee members attended the meeting, passed the resolution and decided to start the Jan Andolan from 13 January as no attention is being given by the Government for the development of the Jammu region.

The members in the meeting demanded the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Finance Minister to allocate special funds for the development of the Jammu city and West Assembly constituency as this the largest constituency of the State.

He demanded to allocate special funds to solve the traffic problem in the Jammu city and include the construction of the flyovers at Rehari chungi and Jewal chowk in the budget.

Dimple also demanded to announce the financial package for the construction of the Tawi artificial lake. He said the project is still hanging and there is no progress of the construction of the Tawi artificial lake.

The meeting demanded to include the construction of the Chinav Water Supply Project in the Budget, as Jammu people are facing acute scarcity of water.

He also demanded to include the development the Mubarak Mandi project in the Budget, and to start the rope way from Mubarak Mandi to Bhag Bahu. As these projects are suffering for want of the funds and due to shortage of the funds.

Dimple expressed serious concern over the unemployment among the youths and all the professional qualified doctors, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, ISM, VBS, Engineers, agriculturist, technically trained youths are on roads and protesting for the jobs employment.

