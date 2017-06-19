Air freight corridor between Afghanistan, India established

NEW DELHI: A cargo flight today landed from Kabul to New Delhi, establishing an air freight corridor between Afghanistan and India.

The air freight corridor will give a fillip to the trade relations between the two countries and give landlocked Afghanistan a greater access to markets in India. It will also benefit Afghan farmers by giving them a quick and direct access to the Indian markets for their perishable produce.

The arrival of the cargo flight from Kabul to Delhi marked the inauguration of the dedicated air freight corridor, a decision taken in a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ghani in September 2016.

Modi said the direct (air freight) connectivity between India and Afghanistan will “usher prosperity”.

“I thank President @ashrafghani for the initiative,” Modi tweeted.

The flight was flagged off by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the presence of several Afghan Cabinet ministers and India’s ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra. (AGENCIES)

