Breaking News:

Michael Seitzma named new ‘Quantico’ season 3 showrunner

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

LOS ANGELES, June 22: “Code Black” creator Michael Seitzman has been tapped to take over as showrunner on Priyanka Chopra-fronted TV show “Quantico.”
Seitzman is replacing “Quantico” creator Josh Safran, who exited the post at the end of season two and will remain credited as an executive producer and consultant for the upcoming third season, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Seitzman, who has an overall deal with “Quantico” producers ABC Studios, has been working on the season three reboot for some time.
His plan for the third season includes a major cast shake-up, with regulars Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi exiting the drama.
Original stars Chopra, Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy and season two addition Blair Underwood are confirmed to return for season three.
Original star Aunjanue Ellis and Russell Tovey are not expected to return in a full-time capacity. (PTI)

