25 killed, 100 injured in twin blasts in Pak’s tribal area

PESHAWAR: Two back-to-back blasts today tore through a market crowded with people shopping for Eid in the minority Shia dominated Parachinar area of Pakistan’s Kurram tribal district, killing 25 people and injuring 100 others.

The first explosion occurred in Akbar Khan Market, where a bus terminal is also located, during rush hour in the market. The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.

Medical Superintendent of the District General Hospital, Parachinar, Sabir Hussain, said that at least 25 people are killed and over 100 others injured in the blasts.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.

No group claimed responsibility for the blasts. (AGENCIES)

