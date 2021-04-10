Successive governments deliberately stalled Shahpur Kandi project: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

KATHUA: Accusing the successive governments at the Centre and the then State of Jammu & Kashmir of deliberately stalling the prestigious Shahpur Kandi Dam National project for 45 long years, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, history will seek answers as to what were the political compulsions behind this delay. He said, while the governments of both the States of Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir were involved in this project, it was the wrong prioritization and the discriminatory attitude of the successive Jammu & Kashmir governments, which was responsible for this delay. He also accused the successive elected representatives from the area of not raising the issue, just to keep their Kashmir-centric leadership in good humour.

Speaking after laying the Foundation Stone of the Shahpur-Kandi Ravi Canal at riverside, Dr Jitendra Singh said, whenever there was cross border firing or strained relations with Pakistan, many of the leaders from the region would thoughtlessly raise the populist demand to stop the flow of river water to Pakistan without realising and being ignorant of the fact that most of the India’s share of water of river Ravi was also flowing into Pakistan because of the absence of this Dam. He said, as soon as the issue was brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he personally intervened and issued instructions for immediate revival of the project. He said, even after a new Agreement had been prepared, the then State government led by PDP kept dilly-dallying till the end.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the long saga of Shahpur -Kandi Dam project is a case study of how certain political parties and certain politicians can go to the extent of causing damage to the national interest and also to the interest of common masses, simply to keep their political bosses in good humour and to guard their self-interest.

Expressing the hope that Shahpur-Kandi Dam project will become functional by November 2022, Dr Jitendra Singh said that it will be a historic landmark as one of the major events marking the 75th year of India’s independence. Once this project becomes functional, he said, the area of “Kandi” will no longer be known as “Kandi” and the children of the future generations will ask their parents what was meant by the expression Kandi.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Shahpur Kandi Dam Project aims to utilize full water of river Ravi in Indian territory. Almost 63% work of Main Dam has been completed and, on its completion, Shahpurkandi Dam Project shall provide intensive irrigation facilities in 32000 Hectares area falling in the districts of Kathua and Samba and 5000 Hectares falling in district Pathankot.

Expressing hope to start the filling of the reservoir of Shahpur Kandi Dam Project, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the project will hopefully start giving water through gravity to J&K through Ravi canal, which shall help in uplifting socio-economic status of the people of the region. It will also create a tourism potential and improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in this border area, he added.

The Shahpur Kandi Dam Project is being constructed on River Ravi 11Km downstream of Ranjit Sagar Dam and 8Km upstream of Madhopur Headworks in Pathankot District. It will reduce the outflow of the river water

The construction of 1378 mtrs of Balance portion of Ravi canal including proposed construction of aqueduct across Sukhral Khad coming in the alignment of canal is of utmost importance to the inhabitants of area residing in the twin districts of Kathua and Samba in J&K as it will create an irrigation potential of 32173 ha and a game changer in the upliftment of the socio-economic condition of the public. The proposed canal shall carry a discharge of 1150 cusecs. With the completion of the Balance portion of Ravi canal, the existing Basantpur Irrigation lift scheme shall become redundant thereby relieving UT of J&K of the recurring huge expenses on account of the energy charges and water shall flow under gravity without interruption to cater the irrigation facility to the kandi area.