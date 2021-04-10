Dr Jitendra chairs DISHA meeting of Kathua district

Reviews physical and financial progress of CSSs, e-inaugurates 10 projects

KATHUA: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh today chaired District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting to review the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes (CSS’s) being implemented in District Kathua.

The meeting held at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex Kathua was attended by DDC Chairperson, Mahan Singh, DDC Vice Chairperson, Raghunandan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav, President MC, Naresh Sharma, MC Lakhanpur Ravinder Sharma, MC Nagri Parole Anil Singh, MC Hiranagar Adv Vijay Kumar Sharma, MC Basohli Sumesh Sapolia, MC Billawar Uma Kant Basotra, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members and nominated members of DISHA committee besides District officers of different departments.

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav gave a power point presentation on the achievements and progress under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes and status of various development projects being executed by different departments and other agencies in the district.

It was informed in the meeting that out of total 256 schemes under PMGSY, 151 schemes were completed in the district and the rest are at different stages of execution. DDC apprised the Union minister that a revised plan of Jal Jeevan Mission will be submitted to the State Committee after consulting the elected members of PRI’s with the motive to achieve the target of ‘Har Ghar Jal’. Regarding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the DDC informed that against the target of 10779 houses, 10255 beneficiaries were given first instalment whereas 3453 houses have been completed so far.

While taking scheme wise review of the projects undertaken by different departments, Dr Singh stressed for timely completion of projects and emphasized on elected PRI’s to work in tandem with administration to achieve the desired results.

The Union Minister took a comprehensive review of physical and financial achievements of various centrally sponsored schemes in the district. He also reviewed the achievements of various schemes implemented by the PWD, PDD, Jal Shakti Department, Agriculture, Horticulture, Education, Social Welfare, Labor Department, Urban Development Department and other departments.

Dr Singh called upon the concerned officers to ensure 100% coverage of beneficiaries under various schemes and impressed upon PRI’s to ensure all deserving people shall entail the benefit of these schemes.

The Union Minister of State directed the Deputy Commissioner to take up those roads left out in earlier plans of Central Road Fund and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and directed the officers to personally pursue the progress of the projects.

Referring to the key development works of the district, Dr Singh said the work on double laning of Dyalachack –Challain has been started by the concerned agency and survey process for vital road link from Lakhanpur-Basohli-Chhtarlgallan-Doda road has also been started.

Dr Singh directed the Deputy Commissioner to clear the bottlenecks for the land identification for the proposed Arun Jaitley Memorial Stadium in Hiranagar.

Responding to the demand for amenities at Atal Setu, Dr Singh assured that more infrastructure like food points and other amenities will be developed near Atal Setu to facilitate the tourists who visit to see the scenic Ranjit Sagar Dam Lake and Cable Stay Bridge.

Earlier, Dr Singh e-inaugurated 10 completed projects under PMGSY sector which include 4.7 km Rehalta to Trimbli, 2.3 km Chilk to Nouni, 4.5 km Dewal to Tadi, 4km Lakhri to Kunoo, 6.9 km Korithyal roads. Other projects inaugurated by the Union Minister including 2 vented causeway and 3 motorable steel bridges under PMGSY, 5 Water Supply Schemes of Jal Shakti( PHE) and a Hybrid Solar Panel Project of Chief Education Officer, Kathua.

DDC Chairperson, Mahan Singh said Kathua district has huge potential of tourism and highlighted the demand for early completion of Lakhanpur-Mahanpur-Basohli road link and Dayala Chak Challain road and raised several other issues of the district.

Vice Chairperson, DDC Raghunandan Singh in his address impressed upon the elected members of PRIs to work in close coordination with district administration for better planning and execution of the development works.