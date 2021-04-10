Unidentified militant killed, two Army men injured in Shopian gunfight

ANANTNAG: An unidentified militant has been killed while two Army men have been injured in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Officials said that an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in orchards of Chitragam area in Shopian district. A top official said that one militant has been killed and two Army personnel have been injured in the gunfight.
