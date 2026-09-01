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Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 31: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Chenani, Kud, Sagote, Sudh Mahadev, Dhuna and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 02 from 8 am to 2 pm. Similarly, the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:47 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Chenani, Kud, Sagote, Sudh Mahadev, Dhuna and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 02 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Parthi, Mansar, Moungri and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 02 from 8 am to 2 pm.

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Likewise, the power supply to Housing Colony, Generation Colony, Dabbar, Shiv Nagar, Sheetla Mandir and Adarsh Colony will remain affected on September 03 from 8 am to 2 pm.

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