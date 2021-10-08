PHDCCI delegation calls on Union Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: A delegation of PHDCCI Jammu led by Rahul Sahai, its Chairman met the Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister for Steel and submitted a memorandum to him.

Sahai was accompanied by Rahul Bansal from Kashmir Steel Industries and others. He briefed about the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and said that it was established in 1905. He claimed that Chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade and promotion of entrepreneurship.

He extended gratitude to the Minister for a for a wonderful PLI Scheme worth Rs 6322 crores for 5 years period having investment of Rs 40000 cr and asked Minister that how this scheme could benefit J&K or any plans of investment in Jammu under this scheme. Sahai assured full support in achieving target set by Steel Ministry of 42 million tons production.

PHDCCI delegation suggested Minister about various points which can boost steel production and consumption in the JK UT. Majority of the points raised pertained to overcoming shortage of coal and stable prices of coal as it is very important for the industry. It suggested that scrap should attract 5% GST because of 18% GST lot of fake invoicing in GST is happening which should be curbed at the earliest. Sahai emphasized on setting up a Mother Industry in Jammu like Rail Coach Factory or any other Industry from Central Govt so that steel consumption and production be increased in JK UT.

Sahai said J&K being a special UT, the MSMEs should be given some concession in the price of steel by SAIL and Govt could consider setting up of a Service Centre for further processing of Steel (from coil to sheets) which will improve the supply situation of steel for the local industry.

Rahul Bansal stressed upon purchase preference for the existing TMT bar industries of J&K. He disclosed that all the Central Govt projects are only using branded TMT bars in spite of best quality local TMT’s are available JK UT, He suggested to have some purchase preference for local TMT steel industries of J&K.

Minister gave a patient hearing and assured that his Ministry is very serious about development of steel industry in J&K and will definitely keep these points in mind while framing a policy.

Soma Mondal, Chairman Steel Authority of India Ltd ( SAIL) was also present on the occasion.