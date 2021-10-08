BBIA projects local steel units issues with Union Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Lalit Mahajan, president, Bari Brahmana Industries Association presented a memorandum to the Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister for Steel in the presence of Soma Mondal, Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited, Puneet Kansal, Joint Secretary to the Government of India Ministry of Steel, Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu, on behalf of Industries fraternity of Jammu Province.

Mahajan extended gratitude to the Prime Minister for the grant of fiscal incentives for the industrial sector of J&K as per the notification issued by Ministry of Commerce and Industry Govt of India as per the industrial package 2021 and industrial fraternity of Jammu & Kashmir and termed it as a beginning of new era of Development and Industrialization. It will provide employment opportunities to the local youth as well as overall growth in the State economy on the basis of Rs 28,400 crores Central Industrial Package announced by Govt of India.

During discussions, Mahajan stressed for compulsory purchase by Central Govt /Union Territory of J&K Govt Departments from the local Steel rolling mills, reduction of GST on the iron scrap, establishment of Mother Industry in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir by Public Sector Undertaking for the manufacturing of products by SAIL, Rail Coach Factory, Fertilizer Plants, Defense Production Unit, Automobile Sector etc. with spin off benefits in terms of ancillarisation, generation of employment besides procurement of local raw materials in Jammu & Kashmir.

He further demanded establishment of Export Promotion Industrial Parks/ SEZs in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir with the reimbursement of road fright up to nearest port.

Tarun Singla, senior vice president of the Association also draw the attention of Union Minister in respect of problem being faced by the local Steel Rolling Mills engaged in the manufacturing of quality product in respect non acceptance of TMT Bars from local MSME Units by PSU like National Highway Authority of India, AIIMS, IIT, Konkan Railways etc. Viraaj Malhotra (gen secy) also accompanied.

Minister assured the delegation to resolve the issues related to the industrial sector as early as possible for speedy industrial growth in J&K which will provide employment to local unemployed youth.