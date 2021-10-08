Principal DG BOC inaugurates multimedia exhibition

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 8: Regional Outreach Bureau, J&K, Ladakh region, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India today kicked off an eight day multimedia exhibition on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ at Government Higher Secondary School, Katra.

The multimedia exhibition was inaugurated by Satyendra Prakash, Principal Director General, Bureau of Outreach & Communication, Ministry of I&B.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyendra Prakash said that the main aim of conducting these multimedia exhibitions on Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav is to showcase the contribution of freedom fighters. He further said that besides the mainstream freedom fighters of India’s freedom movement, the unsung heroes have also find a special place in these exhibitions organized by Regional Outreach Bureaus throughout the country.

Prakash stressed that every citizen of this country should participate in these multimedia exhibitions organised on Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav to make it a ‘Jan Andolan’ so that people should be informed of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. He also said that the other aim of conducting these exhibitions by Regional Outreach Bureaus is to showcase the regional freedom fighters so that the local population must be informed of their contribution during the freedom movement. The exhibition today has also displayed freedom fighters of Himalayan Region including J&Klike Brigadier Rajendra Singh who has been called the ‘Saviour of Kashmir’.

Prakash also emphasized to strengthen the virtual community network of Bureau of Outreach and Communication especially through social media so that the message carried by these exhibitions must reach every household in the country.

Neha Jalali, Joint Director, Regional Outreach Bureau, J&K, Ladakh region on the occasion said that these exhibitions on Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav will definitely instill the spirits among country men related to the freedom struggle & will be a tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

Besides students, artists & other audience, the exhibition was attended by Amit Kumar, Joint Director, BOC, New Delhi & Ambika Soni, AD Tourism, Katra, Manik Singh Rathore, Under Secretary, Transport, Miss Ranjit Kour, State Taxes Officer who are officers on special duty on Navratara festival and Sheikh Mudasir Amin, Media and Communications Officer, PIB Jammu.

The exhibition comprised of rare photographs, video clips, a touch panel, a photo collage and audio-visual consoles on freedom fighters. The vintage photographs of the freedom fighters and important movements during the freedom struggle have also been included in the exhibition.

The multimedia exhibition also included display aids, selfie corners and interactive games to engage audience. Besides, a quiz competition was organized on the occasion. The inaugural ceremony also included cultural programmes involving cultural troupes from Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Odisha.