Leh Bar Association observes pen down strike

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, (Ladakh) Oct, 31: In an emergency meeting held today the Bar Association of Leh unanimously decided to declare pen down strike in all the courts of Leh.

Addressing a press conference Association president, Advocate Mohd Shafi Lassu flanked by other Bar Executive members said that the pen down strike observed against the Government decision vide order no-117-Rev[s] of 2019 dated 24-10-2019 of conferring power of registration to executive magistrates.

Shafi said that it will adversely affect the general public and put them to undue and unnatural hardship as they have to travel from their respective blocks to Leh for drafting and for completion of documents for registration.

He added that Ladakh is vast and scattered areas so public have to come to Leh for documentation and go back to their respective places like Nyoma, Nobra, Durbuk etc for registration and if there is any error in the registration papers, they have to come to Leh again for correction. Therefore its unnecessary burden on the public, he added.

Senior advocate Spalzes Angmo is of the view that such decision will incur more expenditure to the public, time consuming procedure and it will have no checks and balance as the Executive Magistrate is the same person doing all the procedures.

Another senior advocates Gonbo Stobgyal said that this order was issued by previous Governor of J&K and according to J&K Reorganisation Bill, Article 58 in respect of UT of Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor has the full power to repeal or amend any law that passed by legislature and this issue will be taken with LG added Gonbo.

Bar Association strongly opposed the decision of the Government order and requested for immediate revocation and recalling the said order in the interest of general public.

The Bar members have also submitted their representation to the Chief Justice of J&K in this regard and the Chief Justice has already taken note of it and recommended the same to the Government.

The Bar Association also recommended for ruling out the Registration Office and same should be within the court complex with sufficient infrastructure and in larger interest of the public.