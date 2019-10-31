Demanding LG Hqrs, Kargil observes shutdown for 3rd consecutive day

Excelsior Correspondent
KARGIL, Oct 31: Demanding LG Headquarters in Kargil also, a complete shut shutdown was observed, here for the third consecutive day on Thursday, on the call given by Joint Action Committee Kargil.
Traffic remained suspended on the roads and all business establishments, schools, Government offices and other private establishments remained close for the third consecutive day.
Join Action Committee Kargil also took out a protest march. They are demanding fulfillment of 14 demands and LG Headquarters at Kargil on rotational basis.
