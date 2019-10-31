Inefficiency, corruption will not be tolerated: LG Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 31: LG, Ladakh R. K. Mathur chaired an introductory meeting with the district officers at DC office conference hall.

IGP, Ladakh S.S. Khandare, Commissioner Secretary Rigzin Samphel, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas, DC/CEO, LAHDC Leh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Director level officers and district officers of Ladakh attended the meeting.

Addressing the officers, LG said that the conventional role of DC/CEO LAHDC will be further strengthened due to coming of more decision making powers in the new Union Territory of Ladakh. He stressed upon the officers to be more dedicated in contributing to the development of Ladakh with new challenges, responsibilities, initiatives and programmes coming their way.

He urged the officers to work more on their thinking ability to find sustainable solutions to the problems considering implementation possibilities and the socio-economic need of the general public. He said that there is no shortage of money and district officers play a significant role in efficient utilisation of funds. He asked the officers to ensure public participation in reaching out to solutions through fair distribution of money.

Mathur asked the officers to share real time information and updated data with the general public to win their trust and develop a sense of confidence in the administration and its ability to give solutions to their problems. He made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for any inefficiency in carrying out the assignments and corruption in any form. He asked DC to ensure maximum dissemination of departmental information using the benefits of technology.

Lt. Governor urged all officers to put their best effort to prove that the decision of converting Ladakh into a Union Territory was much deserved by Ladakh and garner the greatest benefits for the people at large. He said that at such a crucial juncture of transition, onus lies greatly on the efficiency and dedication of the officers.

On the occasion, Lt. Governor also launched the website of UT Ladakh, https://ladakh.nic.in developed and designed by NIC, Leh in a short period of 3 days.