Lieutenant Governor visits Civil Sectt, receives Guard of Honour

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu was presented ceremonial Guard of Honour, when he visited Civil Secretariat for the first time after assuming office.
The Lieutenant Governor interacted with Commissioner Secretaries and Heads of Departments who briefed him about the Government functioning and developmental activities being carried in Jammu and Kashmir.

