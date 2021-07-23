KPs integral to J&K ethos, respect their sensibilities: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Describing Kashmiri Pandits as integral to the glorious ethos of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said their sensibilities should be respected and dignity preserved at all costs.

“The role of Kashmiri Pandits in shaping the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir along with fellow brethren and even the nation cannot be undermined”, the Provincial President said while interacting with a delegation of the Kashmiri Migrant employees appointed under the Prime Minister’s package.

He said Kashmiri Pandits have undergone a most traumatic phase of their existence during the past over three decades and ironically a generation has grown up away from their homes and hearths, unaware about the glorious past of the community. It is in this regard, the Prime Minister’s Package for recruitment of young boys and girls in the Valley assumes immense significance.

Sharing their concern, Rana said such a measure will be detrimental for the employees under this category. In fact, the administration should have gone a step further in facilitating these employees, which is a step towards honorable and dignified return of the displaced people from the Valley. He said the gradual return of the migrants, especially the youth, will go a long way in forging brotherhood and harmony between the communities, who have been living together for centuries.

The affected employees apprised the Provincial President in detail about the General Administration Department order to the effect that the SO-194 is applicable to the PM Package migrant employees who are appointed after June 17, 2020. Under SO-194, the PM package employees will be getting only basic salary without any allowances like HRA, medical allowance, TA, DA and no increment. They described the applicability of the SO-194 as gross injustice with this category of employees. They said that the JKSSB advertisement number 04 of 2017 for PM package does not mention any clause of SO-194 or SRO 202 for the simple reason that these posts are supernumerary posts so the question of the applicability of the SO 194 or the SRO 202 does not apply. In fact the GAD in one of its earlier orders has also made it clear that no appointments will be made under SO-194 and SRO-202 and has made it crystal clear that these PM package migrant posts are supernumerary posts and the applicability of SO-194 to these posts shall not apply.

The Provincial President assured the delegation that the issue will be taken up at the appropriate level for earnest action.

Among others present in the delegation included Provincial President YNC Jammu Division Jatin Bhat besides Mukesh Yogi, Ritesh Koul, Ashutosh, Pankaj and Sunil.