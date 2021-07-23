Vaccinate 15 lakh addl population in coming weeks: LG

‘Avoid crowding at public places’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today set the target for Health Department to vaccinate 15 lakh additional population in coming weeks.

The Lt Governor was chairing the weekly review meetings with members of Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SPs and took a detailed assessment of the present Covid scenario across the UT.

Lt Governor sought the status of vaccination drive, testing, enforcement measures, and overall covid position in their respective districts.

In anticipation of the 3rd Wave, we must prepare ourselves to deal with any future health challenges. By vaccinating our targeted population at the earliest, we will be able to save precious lives from any such threat, observed the Lt Governor.

Several strategic interventions and effective clinical management measures were planned and implemented by the UT Government as a prompt response to meet the health exigencies. Oxygen generation capacity was augmented from 15,000 LPM in September last year to 66,000 LPM, which will soon reach 90,000 LPM, maintained the Lt Governor.

Terming Testing, Vaccination, Contract tracing, Enforcement and Compliance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour as critical factors in the fight against the Covid pandemic, the Lt Governor directed the DCs and SPs to ensure that all these factors are the top priority of the District Administrations.

Avoid crowding at public places and increase awareness among the people. Take strict measures in areas where Covid Appropriate Behaviour is being flaunted, besides declaring micro containment zones at Block and Panchayat levels for effective implementation of enforcement measures, the Lt Governor told the DCs & SPs.

Laying special emphasis on scaling up the vaccination, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officials to put in place a comprehensive strategy to maximize the coverage of the people falling under 18-44 age group in areas with major population flow like Jammu and Srinagar. Balance should be maintained in administrating the both doses amongst the targeted age groups, he added.

On being informed that all the 20 districts of the UT are now under the Green Zone as per the new stringent indicators and substantial decrease registered in active cases trend in majority of the districts, the Lt Governor appreciated the efforts made by all stakeholders in controlling the spread of the virus. Don’t lose the momentum and continue striving hard to win the fight against the global pandemic, said the Lt Governor.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed district-wise analysis of Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.