Usman Abad Colony residents rue pathetic condition of roads

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 23: The residents of Usman Abad Colony in the Shalteng area of Srinagar are aghast over the non-macadamization of the roads by the concerned department due to which the residents are facing immense hardships.

The locals said that the roads leading to the colony’s lane number 1,2,3,4 have not been macadamized for the last several years, while the concerned department is stating that they have prepared the estimates, but to no avail.

There are around 300 houses living in the colony and due to the pathetic condition of the roads, they are facing many issues.

“The roads leading to these lanes where people are living for long now are filled with water; we at times require using rain boots as we walk out of the colony,” the residents said.

The locals said that without a vehicle, it is difficult for any person to walk on the roads of the colony which are in shambles.

They also said that they time and again apprised the concerned department of their issue but despite the passage of more than one year, nothing is being done on the ground.

“They keep on telling us that it will be done soon, but to no avail; they have been even telling us that the estimate for the work has been prepared,” the residents said.

The locals living in the colony have appealed to the concerned department to take up the work of macadamization immediately and if the estimates have been readied, then it should be further sped up.

The officials said that the work is under consideration and might be taken up soon.