Karmakonnect, Letsupp distribute digital classrooms to BSS schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 23: Karmakonnect & Letsupp NGOs in support with Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti (BSS) J&K unit of Vidya Bharti and Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan New Delhi organized the programme of distribution of Digital classrooms to Schools in Bhaurao Devras Auditorium of BVM Ambphalla Jammu today.

Shamsher Singh Manhas , Ex MP Rajya Sabha was the chief guest on the occasion and the founder of Karmakonnect & Letsupp NGO Dhrumi Bhatt from USA, Yomi Bhatt and Ishit Bhatt from Karnavati Gandhi Nagar Gujarat, Sanjay Tyagi and Ravi Bharti founder members of JK Study Centre were special guests.

Pradip Kumar Sangathan Mantri Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti J&K was the main speaker. The dignitaries present on the occasion were patron Arun Kumar Gupta, Ved Bhushan Sharma president, Hari Bhushan general secretary, Ranjana Bajaj secretary, Satish Mittal treasurer, Dr Vivek Sharma joint secretary, Pradeep Tripathi , Pradeep Singh and Reena Rajput and all other Prant Samiti and School Management Committee Members.

The welcome address was presented by Samir Saproo office secretary.

Pradip Kumar Sangthan Mantri Vidya Bharti presented the details of Vidya Bharti schools in Ladakh & JK UT and said that Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti J&K is the unit of Vidya Bharti which is running 36 schools in the UT of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Donor & founder Karmakonnect Dhrumi Bhatt said that when she visited one of the schools of the Society in Leh town in March 2020-21 she got the idea of helping the schools of Society in shape of Digital Classrooms and at that movement she took the pledge that she will support all the schools of Society by providing all equipments related to Digital classroom.

On this occasion 11 Schools of the Prant Samiti namely BVM Gatha, Sartingal (Bhaderwah), Bhatta Pariyote Doda, Doda City, Udhampur, Thathi, Reasi, Mandli, Hira Nagar, Dashmesh Nagar and Ambphalla were provided Digital Classroom equipments by the Donor Dhrumi Bhatt and all other guests.

Sanjay Tyagi founder member of JK Study centre assured his full support in the digital mission and other related services to the Society future also.

Ishit Bhatt from Karnavati Gujarat provided the Digital technical support and with demonstration.