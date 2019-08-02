Jadhav must get consular access free from intimidation: Govt

NEW DELHI: India on Friday asked Pakistan to provide ‘unimpeded and intimidation free’

consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“Pakistan has been asked yesterday to provide unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in an atmosphere free of intimidation and reprisal in the light of the orders of the International Court of Justice,” a source said here on Friday.

Sources further said the response from Pakistan is “now awaited”.

Pakistan on July 18 announced that “pursuant” to the decision of the International Court of Justice, Jadhav was ‘informed’ of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1 (b) of the Vienna Convention.

“We have offered the Indian High Commission to avail consular access on this Friday,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday.

In Delhi, at his regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan’s proposal was being evaluated as per the guidelines given by the International Court of Justice.

“Whatever response is to be sent will be given by us timely through diplomatic channels…We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of ICJ judgement. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels,” Mr Kumar has said.

