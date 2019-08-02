Out of 278 terror cases registered by NIA, charge sheet filed in 204 cases; conviction in 48 out of 54 cases: Shah

NEW DELHI: Out of 278 terror cases registered by NIA, charge sheet filed in 204 cases; conviction in 48 out of 54 cases so far said Home Minister in RS.

Track record of NIA in conviction in terror cases Outstanding said Home Minister Amit Shah. Home Minister Shah justifies amendment seeking to declare individuals as terrorists, noting they create new organisations once banned.

No one’s human rights will be violated, four stage scrutiny will be there says Home Minister on bill seeking to declare individuals as terrorists.

Individuals can be declared terrorists if they commit or participate in acts of terrorism, prepare or promote terror says HM Shah.

Terrorism has no religion, terrorists are against humanity; all should support stringent laws against it said HM Shah in RS. (agencies)