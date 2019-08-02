Parliament approves amendment to UAPA Amendment bill

NEW DELHI: The Parliament on Friday approved

an amendment to the anti-terror law to give powers to the

Central Government to designate an individual as terrorist and

seize his properties.

While Lok Sabha had passed the Unlawful Activities

(Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that seeks to amend the

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on July 24, Rajya

Sabha approved it by voice vote on Friday after rejecting an

opposition-sponsored motion to send it to select committee.

Rajya Sabha rejected the opposition-sponsored motion to

send the amendment to select committee with 104 votes against

it as compared to 85 in favour.

The House passed the amendment to the law with 147 votes

in favour and 42 against it.

Replying to a debate on the amendment, Home Minister Amit

Shah said a four-level scrutiny has been provided in the

amendment and no human rights will be violated.

He said declaring individuals as terrorists is required

as they float different organisations once an institution is

banned.

Individuals can be declared terrorists if they commit or

participate in acts of terrorism, prepare or promote terror,

he said.

The amendment will expedite prosecution in terror cases,

he said.

Terrorism has no religion, terrorists are against

humanity, he said seeking support of all parties to support

stringent laws against terrorism.

Responding to opposition concerns of the law being

misused, he said no one’s human rights will be violated as a

four-stage scrutiny with provision for appeal has been

prescribed when individuals are declared terrorists.

Elaborating on the track record of the National

Investigation Agency (NIA), he said out of 278 terror cases

registered by the agency, charge sheet has been filed in 204

cases. Of the 54 cases where judgements have come, conviction

has been there in 48.

Track record of NIA in conviction in terror cases is

outstanding, he said. (AGENCIES)