Parliament approves amendment to UAPA Amendment bill

NEW DELHI: The Parliament on Friday approved
an amendment to the anti-terror law to give powers to the
Central Government to designate an individual as terrorist and
seize his properties.
While Lok Sabha had passed the Unlawful Activities
(Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that seeks to amend the
Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on July 24, Rajya
Sabha approved it by voice vote on Friday after rejecting an
opposition-sponsored motion to send it to select committee.
Rajya Sabha rejected the opposition-sponsored motion to
send the amendment to select committee with 104 votes against
it as compared to 85 in favour.
The House passed the amendment to the law with 147 votes
in favour and 42 against it.
Replying to a debate on the amendment, Home Minister Amit
Shah said a four-level scrutiny has been provided in the
amendment and no human rights will be violated.
He said declaring individuals as terrorists is required
as they float different organisations once an institution is
banned.
Individuals can be declared terrorists if they commit or
participate in acts of terrorism, prepare or promote terror,
he said.
The amendment will expedite prosecution in terror cases,
he said.
Terrorism has no religion, terrorists are against
humanity, he said seeking support of all parties to support
stringent laws against terrorism.
Responding to opposition concerns of the law being
misused, he said no one’s human rights will be violated as a
four-stage scrutiny with provision for appeal has been
prescribed when individuals are declared terrorists.
Elaborating on the track record of the National
Investigation Agency (NIA), he said out of 278 terror cases
registered by the agency, charge sheet has been filed in 204
cases. Of the 54 cases where judgements have come, conviction
has been there in 48.
Track record of NIA in conviction in terror cases is
outstanding, he said. (AGENCIES)
