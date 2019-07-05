Imam scores hundred, Pakistan post 315 for 9 but out of semifinal race

LONDON: Placed in an unenviable position to pull off a ‘mission impossible’, Pakistan posted 315 for nine against Bangladesh in their last league stage encounter of the World Cup, here Friday.

Aware that the situation demanded them to beat Bangladesh by 300-plus runs to qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan needed to put on board a total of no less than 450-plus to stand a chance.

They now need to dismiss Bangladesh for seven runs or less to qualify for the semifinals.(AGENCIES)