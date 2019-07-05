PM pitches for investment in rural economy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narenda Modi Friday pitched for higher investment in the rural economy, saying it will increase new employment opportunities in villages.

He also said water conservation is not possible without public participation.

In a televised statement on the Union Budget, the Prime Minister said new schemes have been announced to usher structural reforms in the agriculture sector.

Be it the transfer of nearly Rs 87,000 crore directly to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi or the establishment of a national warehousing grid, these schemes will help double the income of farmers by 2022, he said.

An increase in investment in rural economy will help improve employment opportunities in villages itself, he said. (AGENCIES)