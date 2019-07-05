MGNREGA, PMAY allocation dip slightly, overall budget for rural welfare schemes raised by 4.4 pc

NEW DELHI: The Government has raised the budgetary allocation for flagship welfare schemes under the Rural Development Ministry to Rs 1.17 lakh crore and reduced funds for rural employment scheme MGNREGA and PMAY (rural) for the 2019-2020 fiscal.

The revised estimate for rural welfare schemes in 2018-19 was Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

According to the budget document, the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MNREGA) was decreased from Rs 60,000 crore for 2019-20 fiscal from 2018-19 revised estimate of Rs 61,084 crore.

The provision for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural) for 2019-20 fiscal declined to Rs 19,000 crore from the 2018-19 revised estimate of Rs 19,900 crore. (AGENCIES)