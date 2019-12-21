Dulloo inaugurates 24X7 AMRIT pharmacies in 4 Jammu hospitals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Financial Commissioner (FC), Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo today inaugurated four Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT), pharmacies in the tertiary care institutions of Jammu district.

The AMRIT pharmacies were opened at Government Dental Hospital Ambphalla, SMGS Hospital Shalamar, Super Speciality Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital Jammu.

The product range of AMRIT includes medicines, implants, surgical disposables and others at an average discount of 50 percent on MRP.

While inaugurating the pharmacies, Atal Dulloo impressed upon the hospital authorities to make sure that the facilities function round the clock for the benefit of the patients.

Meanwhile, the FC interacted with the medical officers, pharmacists and enquired about the stocks available and facilities being provided to the patients.

He directed the authorities to ensure quality and adequate supply at the pharmacies so that patients don’t have to face any kind of difficulty. He said that the progress and proper functioning of these pharmacies will be monitored regularly.

The FC was informed that to ensure that the AMRIT stores function 24X7, the interview process for the selection of more pharmacists is already in process and will be completed soon.

The FC was informed that six AMRIT stores, three each in Jammu and Srinagar will be opened up by January 20, 2020.

The Atal Dulloo also impressed upon the officers to explore the possibility of opening of one AMRIT store each in Chest Diseases Hospital, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Psychiatry Hospital Jammu, Poonch and Udhampur.

The FC was informed that two AMRIT stores in Kashmir have dispensed Medical products worth Rs 23 lakh and 570 patients have benefited with a saving of about Rs 8 lakh.

Atal Dulloo was accompanied by Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Renu Khajuria; Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr Sunanda Raina; Principal Government Dental College, Jammu, DR Romesh Singh; State Drugs Controller Lokita Khajuria, Administrator Hospitals Amit Sharma along with the Medical Superintendents of the Associated Hospitals Jammu.