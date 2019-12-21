LG Ladakh calls on Union Ministers

* Takes up air connectivity, other issues

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Ladakh RK Mathur called on Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri at Nirman Bhawan New Delhi.

LG apprised the Civil Aviation Minister about the air connectivity issues faced by the people in the region and also discussed the possible steps that could be taken to augment connectivity.

The LG expressed concern about the high air fares of flights to and from Leh. It was decided that guidelines may be sought from DGCA in this matter. Further, the possibility of placing helicopters through Pawan Hans in Leh/Kargil was also discussed.

The MoS conveyed that the process would be expedited. The LG further took up the matter concerning extension of the airstrip at the Kargil airport and the MoS assured that a technical decision on the feasibility of the same would be sought at the earliest.

LG also called on Minister for Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

He sought the help of MoFPI in developing the food processing industry of the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. Highlighting the various fruits, aromatic plants and medicinal plants available within the region, the Lt. Governor raised the need for developing village level processing units and subsequent marketing policies.

Minister assured that the Ministry would provide all possible assistance in terms of training, sensitization of schemes, funding etc. She also expressed interest in developing a mini-food park in the region and long-term collaboration with Ladakh based institutes such as DRDO, DIHAR and SKAUST to help the food processing avenues.