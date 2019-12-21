Impressive Christmas procession taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: A colourful and impressive procession was taken out by All the Churches of Jammu and Christian community of Jammu on the eve of Christmas today. The procession started from Residency Road, Raghunath Bazar, City Chowk, Shalamar Road, Parade, KachiChawni, Ustad Mohalla, Panjtirthi, Jain Bazar, Chowk Chabutra, Link Road, Purani Mandi, City Chowk, Kanak Mandi, Rajinder Bazar and culminated at Shahidi Chowk. Santa Clause, the Angels, tableaus, with the King Herod, who was the King at that time and soldiers of Roman Army on horses were special attractions in the procession.

People liked every part of the tableaus. The choirs of different churches on trolleys sang the praises of God and songs relating to the birth of Jesus Christ. The Market Associations at many places gave a warm welcome to the procession and offered refreshment to the participants.

The main organizers of the rally were Father Kurikos, Udhay Singh, Shoukat Peter, Robin Bhatti, Priest Paulos, Priest Stonius Bhatti, FeastusSotra, Pr. Musrif Bhatti, President Younas Masih, President Stephen David, President Anthony Teji, President Johney Bhatti, Christian Community Leaders S.M. Gill Ex. MLC, Camres David (Babbloo), Thomas Khokhar, Michael Wazir, Asif Gill, Lazar Kandaraya, Titus Gill,Veriyam Teji, Rohil Mattoo, Markus Nisar, Prince, Robin, Loby, Anthony Paoulos , Vicky etc.

At the end the organisers expressed gratitude towards the district administration for extending all help and cooperation. They also expressed gratitude towards the police, the City SP, Traffic Police the general public and the shopkeepers for their cooperation and warm welcome to the procession.

“We wish a Merry Christmas and a Happy and blessing New Year 2020. Special thanks to media teams who continuously covered the procession’’.