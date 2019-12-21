Regional Director AAI inspects developmental works at Jammu Airport

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: M N N Rao, Regional Executive Director, Northern Region, Airport Authority of India (AAI) visited Jammu Airport and inspected various ongoing developmental activities there.

During his two-day tour, Rao visited and inspected Terminal Building Complex, proposed site for New Terminal at Belicharana and the Runway Extension work under progress.

He interacted with Airlines operators and stressed upon starting evening flight operations from Jammu. He along with Dr PR Beuria, Airport Director, Jammu and team of AAI officials called on Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan and discussed various issues pertaining to Jammu Airport.

He mentioned about exploring the possibility of regular/scheduled Heli operation between Jammu and Sanjichhat (Katra) and requested DC Jammu to chair the coordination meeting with all stakeholders.