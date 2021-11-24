DC Jammu reviews progress of works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg today reviewed the ongoing/new works proposed under B2V3 and District Capex Budget including DDC, BDC, PRI components, MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin.

The concerned official informed the meeting that against total 486 works finalized under Back to Village-lll 444 have been tendered, 294 allotted, 244 started, 134 completed and 110 are in progress, while of the total number of works program 455 have been approved under the RDD sector.

It was further informed that under PMAY-G 5272 beneficiaries were registered out of which 4588 houses have been completed in all respects.

Similarly, under the District Capex Budget, a total 120 works have been proposed under DDC plan, 161 works under BDC plan and 2563 under PRI plan 2021-22.

The meeting was further informed that tenders of 2003 works under PRI plan, 109 works under DDC plan and 128 works under BDC plan have already been floated.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed on the concerned authorities to take all possible measures to accelerate the pace of the ongoing works for their time-bound completion.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to focus on allotment of the works, follow their execution and completion to avoid delay.

He emphasized on completion of all the pending works on priority so that the aspirations of the public are met. He also cautioned that any kind of laxity in completing the works within a fixed time line will not be tolerated at all.

The Deputy Commissioner exhorted on mobilizing men and machinery for completing the projects in stipulated time frame besides urged to ensure productive and fruitful utilization of the available resources.

ADC Satish Sharma; ACD Ashok Choudhary; CPO Yoginder Katoch, BDOs besides senior officers were present in the meeting.