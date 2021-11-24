People want change as BJP fails on all fronts: JKPCC chief

Cong launches membership drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Launching its membership drive today with the slogan “ Aayo Chalein Congress Ke Sath, Badlein Pradesh Ke Halaat”, JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir claimed that people want change, as BJP has failed on all fronts of governance especially unchecked price rise, record unemployment besides other anti- employees, anti- trade, anti- poor politics.

PCC chief said that the decision of Membership drive has been taken by the AICC president, Sonia Gandhi in the recent Congress Working Committee. In the AICC meeting Gandhi directed all party cadres for the membership drive at booth levels in all the states. The date of membership drive has been extended up to March 31, 2022.

Flanked by a galaxy of senior leaders, district presidents and frontal wing heads, Mir said that people of all sections are completely fed up with the BJP’s performance in the Govt and its anti- youth, anti- poor and anti- people polices, as there is uncontrolled price rise, record unemployment in J&K, besides anti- employees, anti- trade, anti- farmers and anti- people policies of BJP. He said that Congress has been on fore front to oppose the anti- people policies being imposed on the people through back door by the bureaucrats Govt, as there is no elected Govt. in J&K for three and half years, now the people of different sections are being forced to swallow the bitter pills, as they have no representation or forum to raise their voice against the anti people policies of the BJP through bureaucratic system.

Having failed to give employment to highest number of percentage of educated unemployed youth, the Centre Govt and UT Administration is beating about bushes and finding faults in the past Govts. They enticed daily wagers and casual workers with false and fake Jumlas and hope to seek votes and come to power and later betrayed them for 7 years.

Mir said that people of all sections have turned against BJP, that is why elections are being delayed fear of loosing elections. Congress party stands for change and people will throw out BJP in next assembly elections, he claimed.

Prominent among those attended the function included Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma , Yogesh Sawhney , Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Ashok Sharma, TS Bajwa, Shabir Khan, KC Bhagat, Pankaj Dogra, Uday Bhanu Chib and others.