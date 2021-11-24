Special course for JKP officers on “Drug Law Enforcement” inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Three days capacity building programme for JKP officers organized by Narcotics Control Bureau on “Drug Law Enforcement” to improve the investigation skills commenced today at Police Auditorium here.

Permod Kohli former Chief Justice Sikkim High Court was the chief guest at the inaugural function.

The training programme is being organised under the overall guidance and supervision of Mukesh Singh ADGP Jammu Zone who also attended the inaugural session.

The programme was also attended by Danesh Rana, ADGP Coordination PHQ J&K, Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu, JS Johar, AIG (Trg/ Policy) , Rajesh Kumar Zonal Director Jammu NCB and other senior officers of JK Police.

The course was designed to have a threadbare study on the various factors responsible for growing drug menace among the youth, social effect, international narcotic cartels and to make aware the participants about the laws and important court judgments to handle the cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.100 officers from J&K Police are attending the three days specialized training course.

In his address, the former Chief Justice Sikkim High Court Permod Kohli said the drug cases should be dealt with high scrutiny before producing in the court of law so that the conviction rate can be improved and advised to make it a regular feature to organize such training programmes.

Danesh Rana ADGP Coordination PHW in his address laid stress on determining the origins and pathways of drug abuse and addiction so that protective factors could be placed well on time. He also called upon the police officers to implement the learning on field so that menace of narcotics can be controlled which has significant impact on social & ethical issues in the society.

While concluding today’s training programme, Rajesh Kumar Zonal Director Jammu NCB said that during this training session, the officers are advised to make it more interactive and be based more on the practical problems they face during investigation.

The vote of thanks was presented by Ramnish Gupta SP Headquarters Jammu.