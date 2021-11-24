IAS Officers Wives Association visits mentally challenged home

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 24: The members of IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K, visited the Muskan home for mentally challenged at Channi Rama Jammu and distributed, stationery items, books, sports kits, blankets, clothes and rations kits among the inmates.

This mega donation drive was initiated by President IASOWA, J&K, Dr. Amita Mehta, wife of Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary. Her vision is to bring smiles and happiness to all faces.

MUSKAN, a home for mentally challenged was established by Rotary Club in 1979 as a residential school for mentally challenged children. Currently, the school has been taken over by Deputy Commissioner, Jammu and is being managed by Department of Social Welfare, Jammu.

The president applauded the efforts being made by the Social Welfare Department in providing sufficient facilities to the mentally challenged children and providing them homely atmosphere. She advised the authorities to take care of the overall development of these mentally challenged children in order to integrate these ‘Specially abled’ children with the society.

Other members of IASOWA including Sapna Aggarwal, Ruchi Gupta, Anita Chaudhary, Shveta Kansal, Anuradha Jangid, Aashna Garg and Sonali Doifode. They appreciated different kinds of social and other extracurricular activities these inmates have been doing including studies, sports and participation in music and singing activities. The members also took a round of the home to check the facilities available there.

While listening to the demands and requirements raised by the inmates and other staff including infrastructure development, facelifting, and other requirements, the members assured that all the possible assistance including morale and material will be provided by the Association and genuine demands will be highlighted at the proper platform for early their addressal.

District Social Welfare Officer Jammu Ajay Salaan and other staff members of the Home were present on the occasion.