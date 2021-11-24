Div Com, ADGP visit Marwah, listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 24: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh today conducted a tour of the far flung areas of Marwah of District Kishtwar and listened to grievances of people there.

They were accompanied by District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Sharma; SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Bhat; SDM Marwah Dr Mohsin Raza besides District and sectoral officers.

Several public delegations and PRIs highlighted local grievances and issues and sought up-gradation of social infrastructure; proper functioning of Government Degree College Marwah; Special Police recruitment at Marwah, adequate staff in Government offices, facility of helicopter for lifting of patients at the time of Emergency during winters.

Seeking better telecom connectivity in the area, the people demanded installation of more mobile towers to increase the internet speed for the benefit of the students and the common masses.

On the issue of proper and efficient functioning of GDC Marwah, the delegations demanded the appointment of local educated youths in the college on an academic arrangement basis.

They also demanded special Police recruitment drives for the educated youth of Marwah.

Furthermore, the PRI also demanded addressing the problem of shortage of staff in government offices particularly in PDD and PHE to fast pace up-gradation and restoration of electricity and water supply in the subdivision.

The Div Com listened to their grievances and assured them that all their genuine demands and issues will be redressed at an earliest with all possible efforts.

On the issue of police recruitment, ADGP Jammu assured them that all possible measures will be taken in a time bound manner.