Prioritize rehabilitation of those affected by Smart City Project: CCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu appealed to the Chief Secretary of J&K, Arun Mehta to come up with a uniform policy for relief and rehabilitation of those affected by the Smart City Project and make sure that no soul in the Union Territory faces injustice of any sort.

This demand along with other issues was raised by the CCI delegation led by its president Arun Gupta along with the office bearers, which met the Chief Secretary here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. A memorandum of demands was also submitted to the Chief Secretary.

The demands and issues raised include redefining of land types in J&K as large chunks of land in Jammu have been declared as “Gair Mumkin Khuds” by Revenue Department and registration and construction activities on these lands have been barred thus there is need to revisit the policy in vogue, rehabilitation of those who are/will affected by Smart City Project, creation of more commercial / residential sites by JDA and Housing Board as the process has been stalled since over three decades, giving new ray of hope to existing liquor vendors who have been rendered jobless by new excise policy by giving a second thought to the changed policy by involving CCI in the process, lease period of allottees should be extended further after charging minimum possible premium, some commercial sites have been allotted to some persons at Bahu Plaza and regular rent is being charged and received from them but no lease deeds have been executed therefore the same should be executed without any delay.

They also raised land ownership rights issue and said it should be given to the existing industrial units and warehouse after charging reasonable premium, putting an end to demolition drive in the name of Smart City that has been multiplying hardships for the traders as well as people, JMC should create new infrastructure beyond the city limits under the title new Jammu City for realising Smart City project as the Yellow line ‘terror’ is in no one’s interest, revival of The Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd. Jammu by providing funds in the shape of share capital along with added relief of additional funds to write off the accumulated losses, smooth functioning of new Bus Stand Terminal fully and allotting shops inside Jammu Haat to the affected shopkeepers whose shops was taken for constructing the aforesaid building besides few traders whose business establishments came under Jammu-Akhnoor flyover.

After giving a patient hearing, the Chief Secretary assured that he will look into the issues and take up the same with the concerned quarters.