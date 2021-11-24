Gyalson meets Union Ministers, discusses several issues

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: The Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson met the Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh in New Delhi yesterday. The meeting was attended by the Managing Director, SECI, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Power.

Gyalson submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister. The major points discussed during the meeting included connecting Changthang region (Nyoma and Durbuk block) with National Power Grid, provision of around 50 MW of additional power from National Grid for UT Ladakh during Winter from November to April months.

He demanded implementation of Ring Network system in Leh as well as smart metering and smart grid system in UT Ladakh, release of balance CFA for MHP projects under the Ladakh Renewable Energy initiative.

For giving impetus to new and renewable energy he stressed on solarised water lifting in several villages of Leh district under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha even Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) Scheme, showed major concern regarding the upcoming 10 GW Solar Power Project at Pang, Changthang and demanded that provisions such as environmental, social impact assessment of the project, livelihood security, transparent solar panel as an option, recycling plants for waste management, skill-based training for locals, and technical/non-technical job reservation for locals in the project.

The Union Minister assured CEC LAHDC, Leh to address all the major concerns at the earliest.

CEC Tashi Gyalson also met with the Union Minister for Housing/Urban Affairs & Petroleum, Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi yesterday and discussed wide-ranging issues related to the management of solid and liquid waste management and the overall water-lifting scheme for 24×7 drinking water scheme for Leh town and adjoining areas.

He also discussed the upcoming Leh Bhawan Project in New Delhi with the Union Minister during the meeting.

Caption: CEC, Leh Tashi Gyalson during a meeting with Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh in New Delhi.