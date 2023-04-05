DC Bandipora assesses progress on transit accommodation at Sumbal

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Apr 4: In order to take first hand appraisal of progress on transit accommodation, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today visited Odina village in Sumbal sub division to take first hand appraisal of progress on transit accommodation.

SDM Sumbal and concerned engineers from executing agencies briefed the DC about the progress of work on the project.

Officers informed that transit accommodation is coming up at the cost of Rs 57.60 crores comprising 480 flats in 30 blocks. They said each block is four-storied with four flats in each storey, totaling 16 flats in each block.

The concerned executing department informed that 14 blocks have been completed. It was further apprised that work on other blocks is in full swing and shall be completed within the set deadlines.

During the visit, the DC urged officers to enhance the pace of work to complete the project within a set time line.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned executing agency to speed up the pace of work on the project on war-footed basis to ensure its completion within the shortest possible time and also gear up men and machinery for completing the project in stipulated time frame.

Dr. Owais urged the officers concerned to properly monitor the execution process without compromising the quality of work.