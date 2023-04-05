Different delegations call on LG Ladakh, highlight issues

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Apr 4: A delegation comprising members of the All Religious Women Association of Ladakh and Ladakh Research Scholars Forum along with National Health Mission (NHM) Multipurpose Health Workers met with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), at Raj Niwas, to raise various issues concerning their respective fields.

The All Religious Women Association of Ladakh delegation included members from Ladakh Buddhist Association Women Wing, Anjuman Imamia Women Wing, and Anjuman Moin-ul Islam Women Wing.

They highlighted the need for measures to ensure the safety and security of women and girl children in Ladakh, including the provision of bus services exclusively for females on fixed routes, installation of street lights, proper pavements, waiting rooms, public toilets and the effective functioning of One-Stop Centres in Ladakh.

The delegation also requested the implementation of an anti-conversion law in Ladakh and the prevention of the issuance of bar licenses for new wine shops in Leh district. The growing issue of drug abuse among children and adults in Ladakh was also raised, and they requested the HLG’s intervention to take necessary steps to stop it.

The Ladakh Research Scholars Forum delegation, comprising more than 60 research scholars, requested the administration and both Hill Councils to draft recruitment rules and notify recruitment to fill the vacant positions in higher education in Ladakh at the earliest.

They also requested swift and time-bound recruitment to fill academic positions and relaxation in the upper age limit for applicants. The delegation requested that the Permanent Residence of Ladakh (PRC) certificate should be mandatory for recruitment of all vacant academic posts and that Assistant Professors working on a contract basis in constituent colleges of the University of Ladakh should be paid the basic pay as per the UGC guidelines.

The delegation of Male and Female Multipurpose Health Workers from Leh and Kargil, working in National Health Mission (NHM) centers, raised issues concerning regularisation of their jobs, equal pay based on equal work as other NHM employees, loyalty bonuses and education allowances for their children.

The LG Ladakh assured all the delegations that he would look into their matters and take necessary action.