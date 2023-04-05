Promoting inclusiveness imperative for larger good of society: Rana

Bawa Kailakh Dev Ji website launched

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Saying that the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of peace and harmony from times immemorial and enriched humanity with abundant spiritual bliss, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today highlighted the crucial need of promoting the spirit of togetherness for larger good of the society.

“It is heartening that the mission of spreading the message of love, compassion and truthfulness to wider audience is being undertaken by the use of technological tools”, Devender Rana said while launching the Website www.bawakailakhdev.com of Bawa Kailakh Dev Ji Mandir, at Thathar, Bantalab.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included, Master Rampal, President Bawa Kailakh Dev Parbandakh committee, Shakti Dutt Sharma, General Secretary, Surinder Sharma Corporator Janipur, Kuldeep Singh Chib Corporator Ward No 63, Vijay Gupta, Parwakar Khajuria, Sunil Dutt, Randheer Singh Raipuria , senior BJP Leaders Munish Sharma, Rajinder Singh Chib, Dilbahadur Singh, Sarpanch Sanjeev Singh, Rekha Langeh and others.

He said the message of tranquility and brotherhood transcending beyond the boundaries will go a long way in forging the bonds of brotherhood and unity besides various segments of society. This is imperative for ensuring lasting peace, which is the essence of the Sanatan Dharma, which believes in the universe as a family. All this is in consonance with the deeply ingrained Vedic philosophy, which does not differentiate between the people on regional, religious or continental basis but treats them as one. This effort has been appreciated globally. He said every Sanatani begins the day with the prayers for everyone to be happy, everyone to be in good health and everyone to prosper as they believe God in every particle, least to speak of human beings.

Rana lauded the role of saints and seers towards cultural renaissance over a period of time, saying these efforts are hugely binding the younger generations with their roots.

Giving the background of the magnificent temple, situated in the heart of Jammu city, on the Ambgarota road near Gang Thathar (Banatalab), the divine abode of Baba Kailakh Dev Ji, the website elaborately dwells upon the Divine Roots of Nag Vansh and unveils the spiritual legacy of Baba Kailakh Dev Ji and the four Sub-Varnas of Hindu Mythology. Baba Kailakh Dev Ji belonged to the Nag Vansh, one of the four varnas created by Lord Brahma according to Hindu mythology. The Nag Vansh is divided into four sub-varnas- Brahma Nag, Vaisya Nag, Shudra Nag, and Kshatriya Nag. Vasuki Nag, a Brahma Vanshi Nag, is the most prominent among them. The Vayu Purana, Agni Purana, and Skanda Purana describe the lineage of the Nag Vansh in great detail.