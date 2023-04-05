Modi Govt puts country’s assets on sale: Patil

Cong activists take out protest rally at RS Pura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Continuing its offensive against the Modi Government on Adani issue and vendetta politics, the AICC Incharge JK&, Ladakh affairs of the party and Member Congress Steering Committee, Rajni Patil (MP), accompanied by J&K PCC leadership today led an impressive rally of the party and took out `Satyagraha’ to expose BJP Government on various issues.

She was accompanied by JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secy Manoj Yadav, working president Raman Bhalla, former DyCM Tara Chand, Ex-MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, chief spokesperson I/C Jammu district Ravinder Sharma, Th Balwan Singh Ex-MLA, Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Th Hari Singh Chib DCC president, Pawan Raina, Bhushan Dogra, Shashi Sharma, Karan Bhagat, Rajinder Singh, Narinder Sharma, Narinder Gupta and others.

Addressing a large gathering of party workers, Patil launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Modi for his silence on the Adani issue raised by Rahul Gandhi and not acceeding to the genuine demand for a JPC probe into the serious matter involving interests of crores of investors in the LIC and banks.

She questioned the complete silence of Modi Govt, despite charge of Rs 20,000 crores of investment of shell Companies into the Adani enterprises dealing with ports, airports and other businesses is a serious threat to the security of the country. She said that the assets of the country are on sale and the money of common man is being misused for promotion of crony capitalism and the voice of opposition is being crushed through various arm twisting methods.

PCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani lashed out the vendetta politics of BJP government and said that Congress will not allow it to destroy democratic atmosphere in the country. He said that poor, downtrodden are being crushed under huge taxations and unprecedented price rise and unemployment. He said Congress is in the DNA of this border belt of Jammu as the people of area strongly believe secularism and brotherhood and always defeated nefarious designs of Pakistan and divisive forces.

Working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP for its utter failure on all fronts and betrayal with people especially in Jammu region and said that people are waiting to teach them a lesson. The delay in holding assembly elections is because of the resentment against BJP.

He referred to the dedication of the people of border belt to the nation and said that BJP betrayed the border people in development, employment while the refugees have not got benefits of full package recommended by Congress Govt.

Former Dy Chief Minister Tara Chand launched a frontal attack on BJP for destroying the democratic culture in the country and unleashing an atmosphere of fear amongst common people. An atmosphere of undeclared emergency is prevailing in the country especially in Jammu and Kashmir. He said there is no democratic govt for five years and assembly elections are not being for nine years, while state has been downgraded against the wishes of people.

Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma appreciated the people of border belt for the huge welcome to Rajni Patil, which shows their commitment to the party & it’s leadership. Badri Nath welcomed the leadership to the area and said that people have full faith in the Congress party.

Later, a march was taken out alongwith hundreds of workers raising slogans of Congress party and Rahul Gandhi and denouncing vendetta politics of Modi govt. All senior leadership joined the Pad Yatra and marched towards RS Pura town.