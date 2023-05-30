Yudhvir, Priya, Zorawar release devotional album ‘Jyot Jage Darbar’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Yudhvir Sethi, BJP J&K vice president, along with Priya Sethi, National Executive Member BJP and former Minster and Zorawar Singh Jamwal, BJP leader today released a devotional album ‘Jyot Jage Darbar’ in a programme held here today.

Renowned singers. Sunil Sharma, Sahil Lucky, Suraj Singh and Professor Anupama Singh also graced the occasion.

In his address Yudhvir Sethi complimented the singer of devotional song Hari Hans besides musicians and composer on the release. He praised the artists for devoting their services to the divinity of Maa Durga in a melodious composition and hailed the efforts of organizers.

The lyrics of the songs have been given by Inderjeet Kesar, music by Rakesh Anand, video Director, Shubam Singh and video was edited by Bupinder Singh. The recording of the album was done at Krishna Digital Studio and Audio Mix Master at Gourav Beats Studio. The Album was completed under the banner of the Wave of Art.

Observing that music knows no boundaries, Sethi said it binds the people in a unique cord and generates harmony in the society. “And, when music relates to spirituality, it directly touches souls and creates an aura free of tension and hatred”, he said, adding that music plays pivotal role in preserving culture and taking it beyond boundaries.

Sethi said the young artists deserve all the encouragement by the organizations associated with promotion of art and culture besides the electronic channels. “The young artist deserves to be encouraged by providing her appropriate opportunity to showcase her talent on a bigger canvass,’ he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Priya Sethi congratulated the entire team of video album and hoped that this will make waves in music industry besides is liked by people across the country.

Priya Sethi asserted that the J&K Union Territory has no dearth of talent but the only need is to identify and polish it by expert hands. She hoped that such music album will inspire young artists of J&K to explore their hidden talent and make their niche in the society.

Zorawar Singh hoped this would go a long way to promote local talent and said that youth should be educated about our traditional values which are the foundations of our age old heritage.