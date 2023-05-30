GCW Gandhi Nagar organises writing competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Students Standards Club of Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Govt College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu organised standard writing competition in association with BIS Jammu, here today.

The club shared the onus for spreading awareness amongst the students and the faculty regarding the standards of purity given by the BIS.

Prof Minu Mahajan, Principal of the host college, lauded the efforts of the club and reiterated the pertinence of being aware and informed buyers so that no seller should be able to sell low quality goods to innocent buyers.

The resource person, Marmik Kotwal, deputed by Bureau of Indian Standards, Jammu and Kashmir, elaborated BIS standard marks with the help of audio visual aids to the participants.

Demonstration of BIS Care app was made to check the authenticity of various items available in the market with the help of ISI mark, HUID , R number etc. After the presentation, the standard writing competition was held in which student members of the club participated.

Prof Minu Mahajan distributed the cash prizes of Rs 1000/-, Rs 750/ , Rs 500/, and Rs 250/- to the students who secured 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

The whole proceedings were conducted by Haspreet Kour, member of the club under the guidance of Prof Malti Rajput, another mentor of the club.