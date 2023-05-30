Harsh Dev discusses Talwara migrants issues with RRC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: Peeved over the plight of Talwara migrants living in wretched conditions in Reasi devoid of basic amenities, the NPP president and former minister Harsh Dev Singh called on the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (RRC) and discussed the multifarious issues faced by the said people.

Leading a delegation of these migrants, Singh submitted a memorandum to the RRC, seeking immediate action for addressing the most genuine grievances of the said distressed class of people.

Pointing towards the dilapidated condition of residential units, lanes, drains and lack of other amenities, Singh called for provision of proper accommodation and all other facilities to the Talwara migrants on par with Kashmiri migrants in consonance with the rulings of the Supreme Court.

He pointed out that the apex court had categorically ruled that all migrants needed to be treated on par in so far as provision of Government relief and rehabilitation was concerned and no differential treatment could be accorded to the people belonging to same category on the basis of region or religion.

Seeking immediate construction of flats for Talwara migrants on the analogy of Kashmir migrants, Singh decried the undue delay in providing shelters to such Jammu region migrants and providing lanes, drains, sewage and drainage facilities in Talwara where more than 670 were living in extremely unhygienic conditions.

Harsh Dev further regretted the non-extension of benefits under the Centrally sponsored schemes to the habitations of migrants thereby doling out a discriminatory treatment to them. He said that migrants’ children were even bereft of scholarships and old aged migrants deprived of pensions.

The state government schemes like “back to village” and “my town my pride”, were also not extended to migrants colonies and habitations. He said that the Supreme Court decision for providing the fodder assistance of Rs. 300 per month for livestock of migrants had also not been implemented amongst the affected families.

The RRC said that all issues raised by the migrants would be addressed in the right perspective. He said that construction of tenements/flats at Talwara has been proposed to higher ups and would be duly followed.