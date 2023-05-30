DC Doda inspects progress on multi storey car parking

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, May 30: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Mahajan today inspected the status of work on the upcoming multi storey car parking here in the Bus Stand.

Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by SE R&B (PWD) Circle Doda RP Singh, Executive Engineer R&B Doda, Manoj Gupta, EO MC Doda Yousf- Ul- Umar and other officers.

Inspecting the project, DC Doda directed the executing agency to expedite the pace of work on the prestigious project and ensure its completion within the stipulated time frame.

He said that it will go a long way in providing quality infrastructure facilities to the people.